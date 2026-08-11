Demi Lovato is back as Mitchie Torres in the new 'Camp Rock' movie

Demi Lovato is exactly where she's supposed to be: in the new Camp Rock movie.

Ahead of the Camp Rock 3 premiere on Monday in Burbank, California, it was announced that Demi would reprise her iconic role as Mitchie Torres in the highly anticipated film.

"Everyone kept saying, 'Are you gong to be a part of the film?' and I kept having to say, 'Well, you'll just have to wait and see,'" Demi told Good Morning America at the premiere. "So now it's out, cat's out of the bag and I'm in it ... I can't wait for it to be in the world's hands."

Camp Rock fans were first introduced to Mitchie when the first film premiered on the Disney Channel in June 2008. As an aspiring singer-songwriter in the first two films, she attends Camp Rock, a music camp for gifted teens, where her mother, Connie, works as the camp cook. "This Is Me," the song Demi recorded with co-star Joe Jonas for the movie, peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2008.

It was previously announced that Demi and Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas would be co-executive producers on Camp Rock 3, but that Demi wasn't returning. Joe, Nick and Kevin reprise their original roles as the members of the band Connect 3 in the new movie.

Camp Rock 3 premieres on the Disney Channel Aug. 3 and hits Disney+ Aug. 14.

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