Detective ‘ambushed’ outside police station by goose

LOVES PARK, Illinois — A detective was ‘ambushed’ outside of a police station by a feathered suspect last week.

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The Loves Park Police Department in Loves Park, Illinois, shared on social media that one of their detectives was ambushed outside the police station last week by an “aggressive suspect.”

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The post included security camera video from the morning of April 14 of the detective getting out of a vehicle in the parking lot as a goose approaches from behind the vehicle.

As the detective nears the entrance of the building, the goose flies up and toward the detective as he runs toward the door.

“The suspect showed zero regard for personal space or basic boundaries. We train for a lot of things, but this hasn’t been on the list, and we may need to reconsider that,” the department said in its post.

No geese or detectives were seriously harmed, the department added.

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