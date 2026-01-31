Detectives seeking information in 1969 death of Amish teen

LaGrange, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit is seeking new information regarding the 1969 death of Mervin Lehman, an Amish teenager.

Lehman was killed by a rock thrown from a passing vehicle on March 22, 1969, in LaGrange County, Indiana.

Lehman was traveling in a horse-drawn buggy with his nephew near County Road 300 West and County Road 350 South around midnight.

A large rock hit Lehman as a vehicle passed the horse-drawn buggy.

Following the impact, Lehman and his nephew returned to their home. A

A neighbor drove the injured teen to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified a similar occurrence that took place on the same night, approximately two miles away from the first scene.

In that separate incident, two passengers traveling in another Amish buggy were injured.

The Indiana State Police Area 2 Cold Case Team is asking anyone with tips or memories of interest regarding the incidents to contact investigators. Information can be shared by calling one-800-453-4756 or emailing ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov.

