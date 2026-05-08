Dodging rain showers Mother’s Day Weekend

DAYTON, OH — The weather pattern that we’ve been dealing with will stay busy into the weekend. We’ll have three different rounds of rain to watch out for.

The good news? Latest trends in the forecast have a bulk of the rain coming through at night.

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The first chance for showers is arriving this evening and will continue Friday night.

Showers exit by around daybreak on Saturday. The rest of Saturday should be a nice day. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s are expected.

Saturday afternoon, there is a small chance of afternoon thunderstorms redeveloping and moving in from the north, but these don’t look to impact most of us.

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Mother’s Day, Sunday, will look a lot like Saturday. We’ll have showers before the sun comes up, then just isolated showers are possible during the day.

I expect there to be plenty of dry time for us to enjoy.

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