Dodging showers over the next few days

The weather pattern stays pretty active over the Miami Valley over the next week or so. We’ll have a chance for rain almost every day between now and next Wednesday.

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We’ll have a chance for showers tonight into Friday morning. Then again, Friday night into early Saturday.

Another system comes through on Mother’s Day, bringing scattered showers. Yet another next Tuesday and Wednesday with rain likely.

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Good news, the weather pattern is also quite cool for this time of year.

With the lack of late spring / early summer heat, we don’t have a lot of instability for thunderstorms. As of now, no severe weather is in the forecast.

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