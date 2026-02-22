Dog helps police find wandering toddler’s home

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A four-legged hero helped police officers reunite a toddler with their family last week.

Officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD) responded to a call about a wandering, barefoot toddler last week, according to a Facebook post from the department.

While officers were trying to figure out the toddler’s identity and locate their family, a dog kept nudging at the officers.

The officers understood that the dog was trying to tell them something.

Body camera footage shared in the post showed the dog walking away, stopping, and looking back at officers to make sure they were following.

“Do we want to try and follow this dog?” one officer can be heard asking in the body camera footage.

Officers followed the dog, and it led them to a house, which ended up being the toddler’s home.

The toddler was reunited with their family.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating what happened and how the toddler got out.

