Driver dead, explosives found after vehicle crashes into Oregon health club, police say

PORTLAND, OREGON — A person is dead after a fiery crash at an Oregon health club on Saturday.

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Authorities say a driver smashed through the front entrance to the Multnomah Athletic Club just before 3 a.m., according to the Associated Press.

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The vehicle burst into flames, and firefighters extinguished the fire, police officials said.

The bomb squad after an unknown number of devices were found in the vehicle, according to CBS affiliate KOIN TV.

Propane tanks were among the items found, according to police officials.

They believe the vehicle brought in the explosive materials.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

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