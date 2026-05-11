Driver thrown from car after colliding with police cruiser; 2 officers hurt

AKRON — A crash late Saturday night in Akron hurt four people, including two police officers.
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Two Akron officers were in a marked police cruiser and responding to an emergency call for service, according to CBS-affiliated WOIO.
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The driver of a Kia Sorento, a 38-year-old woman, was northbound on and attempting to turn westbound into the path of the cruiser.
The woman suffered a head injury, and her 22-year-old daughter had cuts to her face.
Both officers were also hurt.
All four people were taken to a local hospital.
Police added that all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
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