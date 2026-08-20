Dry Friday, but strong storms are possible again Saturday

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley remains in a very active weather pattern heading into the weekend.
After some spots picked up nearly 5 inches of rain last night, we’ll see one dry day, then storms return.
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As a cold front swings through the area on Saturday, a round of scattered showers and storms is possible.
The timeline to watch is mid-afternoon Saturday through Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center is including most of the area in a level 1/5, marginal, risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the main concern.
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While thunderstorms may also produce heavy rainfall, they should be quick-moving.
With storms likely not sitting on top of any one place for very long, the flood threat looks lower with this next round of active weather.
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