Dry Saturday, another cold front Sunday

DAYTON, OH — Showers and storms, some severe, rolled through the Miami Valley last night. Those are long gone, and now we’re feeling the benefits of the cold front. Somewhat cooler and much drier is moving into the Miami Valley. We’ve seen beautiful blue skies return as a result.

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Nice weather will continue into Saturday. Sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s are expected. A weak weather disturbance will approach the area by Saturday evening increasing the cloud cover and giving us a small chance of a shower. Don’t cancel any plans. Most areas stay dry.

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The next cold front moves through on Sunday bringing another chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout, but we’ll need to keep an eye on radar if we have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will return to the low 70s for highs on Monday.

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