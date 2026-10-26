Dry this week, but rain returns this weekend

We’ve been dry in Dayton for nine straight days now. That streak may grow to 15 days before it is all said and done, but a chance of rain is looking more likely by this weekend.

High pressure finally moves away, opening the door for a few weather systems to approach from the west. The first of which will arrive on Sunday.

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For Saturday, Halloween, expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Trick-or-treat time appears dry for now, but if the Sunday system speeds up a bit, then we will have to watch out for some late-day rain showers. We’ll keep you up to date as we go through the week.

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Sunday looks to bring the best chance for rain we’ve had in a while. And the rain chances won’t stop there.

A second system may bring more showers by next Monday night.

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