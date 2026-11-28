DAYTON, OH — Saturday will start cloudy early on, then move to more sunshine as the day goes on. The temperature will be cool with the high being in the middle 40s.

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Sunday is when the next cold front arrives, bringing rain along with it. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, and the highest rain chances will come during the afternoon. The temperature high will be near 50 degrees.

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Monday will see decreasing clouds and colder temperatures. Monday’s high will be in the lower 40s.

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