Edmunds ranks the best used SUVs for your family

With the staggering number of SUVs available for sale today — there are nearly 40 listed in Edmunds compact and subcompact rankings alone — picking the best used SUV to buy for your family can be overwhelming. According to Edmunds, the Kia Sportage and Toyota Grand Highlander are among today's top picks, but several others might also suit your needs. For a local runabout, the small but roomy Honda CR-V is ideal. For longer commutes, the Chevrolet Traverse, with its hands-free driving system, can be a lifesaver. Towing a boat? Look to the Lincoln Navigator or even the electric Rivian R1S. The best used family SUV depends entirely on your needs, interests and budget. Here are 10 favorites.

Honda CR-V

A time-tested classic since its debut nearly 30 years ago, the Honda CR-V is ideal for small families thanks to a surprisingly spacious cabin, a smooth ride, easy drivability and solid overall value. The larger back seat that came as part of a 2023 redesign makes it easy to fit and adjust bulky rear-facing car seats, and it will just as easily accommodate those small passengers when they're no longer so small.

The CR-V is rarely the cheapest option in its class. But impressive fuel economy, especially from the optional hybrid powertrain, and long-term reliability mean you probably won't lose money on a CR-V. The 2023 model's updated infotainment system also eliminates the wonky touchscreen and infotainment glitches experienced in earlier models. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity — at 1,500 pounds, it can't pull much more than a small utility trailer or a pair of dirt bikes — and the hybrid can sound harsh and loud when being spurred up a hill or grade. Like most other gas-electric SUVs of its size, the hybrid gets its best fuel economy around town, but overall, you can't go wrong with a CR-V.

EPA combined fuel economy: 30 mpg (non-hybrid); 37-40 mpg (hybrid)

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Average price: $30,435

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Quick and seamless acceleration makes the Kia Sportage Hybrid a favorite. And at around $25,000 for an average 2023 model, it's an amazing value. A smooth, quiet ride; generous passenger space in both rows; and class-leading cargo capacity (nearly 74 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down) make it both comfortable and practical for families. Fuel economy ratings ranging from 38 mpg to 43 mpg, and Kia's exceptional warranty also make the Sportage Hybrid a prudent pick.

Most impressive is the Sportage's cabin, with materials and design that feel a few notches nicer than the average economy crossover. The switchable infotainment/climate control display takes some getting used to, and hard-wired Apple CarPlay and Android Audio are a minor disappointment, but some cable clutter is a fair trade-off for the rest of the Sportage Hybrid's strengths. You can save a little money opting for the non-hybrid engine, but the hybrid's extra juice is worth it. You can also spend more for the plug-in hybrid version and get around 35 miles of all-electric range, but the regular hybrid hits the value sweet spot.

EPA combined fuel economy: 38-43 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average price: $25,145

Genesis GV70

Powered by a choice of turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, the GV70 accelerates swiftly (0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds for the V6) and delivers a smooth, serene ride with its available adaptive suspension and well-insulated cabin. Inside, you'll find two roomy rows, with a commanding driving position and a large 14.5-inch touchscreen to control infotainment. And though style is subjective, the GV70's elegant design makes it a standout among more under-the-radar luxury SUVs.

Rated at up to 24 mpg for the four-cylinder, the GV70 also delivers decent fuel economy for an all-wheel-drive crossover. Like the Kia Sportage, earlier Genesis models rely on a wired Apple/Android smartphone connection; wireless integration didn't arrive until the 2025 model. It's a minor annoyance given the GV70's otherwise generous features, sophisticated feel and attractive price compared to its Audi, BMW and Acura peers.

EPA combined fuel economy: 21-24 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average price: $36,125

Subaru Outback

From almost any angle, the Subaru Outback looks like a wagon. Its long hood and long, low roof dismiss it from most SUV support groups, but its robust standard all-wheel drive and ample ground clearance (8.7 inches) let the Outback go places even some SUVs fear to tread. And even with its adventurous spirit, the Outback's well-tuned suspension and exceptionally supportive front seats make it a comfortable and capable urban sled. There's generous passenger space and a versatile cargo area with a low floor for easy loading and accessible roof rails for racking gear on top. Sure, this means the Outback gives up some maximum cargo space to its boxier SUV rivals, but it's a fair trade.

The Subaru's only real downside? The base engine is painfully slow: 0-60 mph in just under 9 seconds. You need to step up to the Wilderness or XT trim to get the more powerful 260-horsepower engine, but it's money well spent. The Outback was redesigned for 2026 to better fit in with the SUV crowd, but the previous generation discussed here ran from 2020 to 2025. When shopping, look for 2023 or newer models for the improved infotainment software.

EPA combined fuel economy: 23-28 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Average price: $26,534

Toyota Grand Highlander

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a roomy three-row SUV that improves on the standard Highlander where it matters most: a third row with room for real adults. The Grand Highlander adds about 5.5 inches of third-row legroom, so even your 6-foot-tall passengers can relax back there, something they can't do in the standard Highlander's cozier, kids-only back row. Cargo capacity is similarly generous, reaching up to nearly 98 cubic feet, or almost the same amount as Toyota's Sienna minivan. Small-item storage is also plentiful across all three rows.

While the base gas Grand Highlander isn't Outback-slow, it's also not swift and it strains under heavy highway loads. If you want a bit more speed and better efficiency, consider the optional Grand Highlander hybrid model. It is more responsive and more enjoyable to drive. There's also an available Hybrid Max powertrain that trades efficiency for power and takes this big Toyota to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds. A large 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone connection are available, and there's a solid bundle of standard active safety features. The Grand Highlander's fairly anonymous style — aside from its tall, upright grille — won't suit everyone, but this SUV's practicality and comfort make it a strong midsize contender.

EPA combined fuel economy: 24 mpg (non-hybrid); 27 mpg (Hybrid Max); 34-36 mpg (hybrid)

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average Price: $44,355

Acura MDX

Sporty V6-powered performance, a spacious cabin, and high-class interior materials like open-pore wood and aluminum make the Acura MDX one of today's best sleeper values. While its pricier European rivals get more attention, the three-row MDX quietly offers inspired handling, a roomy enough third row and several standard active safety features.

Even its two available sound systems are among the best in the class. None of that makes up for a clumsy touchpad interface used to control the infotainment system. The dual-screen design isn't intuitive, and the menu structure remains baffling even after some study. It's a rare miss in an otherwise well-executed interior design. Fortunately, you can always default to wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto if you prefer to bypass the MDX's system altogether. If you like the elegance of the Genesis GV70, the MDX costs just a bit more, but gives you sharper performance and a third row.

EPA combined fuel economy: 21-22 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Average price: $38,243

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride's combination of practicality, style and value made it an instant favorite on its debut in 2020, edging out longtime three-row SUV class leaders like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. A smooth, relaxed ride; wide and comfortable seats; modern tech features; and big, adult-size third-row seats make the Telluride an ideal all-arounder, whether covering grueling commutes, daily drop-offs or long, relaxed miles far from home. It's even rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

There's a ton of cabin space, but oddly, not a lot of dedicated space for personal items (phones, keys, sunglasses, headphones), so you'll be on your own for smaller cubbies and dividers. And while the Telluride's V6 generates a solid wallop, fuel economy isn't particularly stellar (ranging between 21 mpg and 23 mpg combined). When shopping, aim for 2023 or newer models since they feature slightly revised styling and larger touchscreens. The Telluride went on hiatus for 2026, returning with a redesigned second-generation model for 2027.

EPA combined fuel economy: 21-23 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average price: $32,992

Chevrolet Traverse

In reviews, Edmunds called the Chevrolet Traverse "decidedly average" and "awkward," criticized its bland design and bashed its bargain-bin interior. Yet that's precisely why the Traverse makes the list. It's the perfect three-row SUV for families who, intentionally or otherwise, need something that can withstand abuse. At around $35,000, a used Traverse still isn't cheap. But you'd need the pricier Toyota Grand Highlander to approach the cavernous volume of the Traverse's interior. It's among the roomiest three-row SUVs that isn't based on a truck and leads the class in cargo space behind the third row (22.9 cubic feet).

The Chevy also has a strong turbo four-cylinder engine, which helps it tow up to 5,000 pounds, and a low-fuss interior that makes it easy to brush off the battle scars of daily family life. The Traverse was redesigned in 2024. While you can find plenty of good earlier models, look to the latest generation for its more potent engine (an additional 18 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque despite two fewer cylinders), massive 17.7-inch infotainment display, available Super Cruise hands-free driving feature and more rugged, angular styling.

EPA combined fuel economy: 20-21 mpg

Edmunds Rating: N/A (6.3 for 2026)

Average price: $34,685

Lincoln Navigator

When the going gets tough and the tough need trailers, the Lincoln Navigator is among the best options. Like Lincoln's classic sedans of old, the Navigator — itself a classic at almost 30 years old — combines a plush cabin and soft ride with robust power and towing capacity. Today's Navigator is also a technological marvel, highlighted by infinitely adjustable seats, advanced infotainment features such as mood lighting and soothing aural ambiance, and the optional BlueCruise hands-free driving system. Sophisticated wood and metal trim sets a high bar for a family luxury SUV, but it's the Navigator's muscle that seals the deal.

The standard turbo V6 makes a whopping 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to pull up to 8,700 pounds. The Navigator was redesigned in 2025, but it didn't change substantially year-to-year in its preceding generation. Look for 2022 models or newer to get the larger touchscreen and optional BlueCruise.

EPA combined fuel economy: 17-19 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average price: $54,870

Rivian R1S

If you're ready to trade gas for electricity, the three-row Rivian R1S is the most capable way to do it. It's roomier than a Tesla Model X and can go places off-road that would leave its rival in pieces. Early R1S SUVs lack some of the comfort and refinement you might expect for the luxury-level price, but all come with ample active safety features, a large 16-inch infotainment display, and camp- and trail-ready touches like an adjustable air suspension and an onboard air compressor.

The R1S is rated for anywhere from around 275-350 miles of driving range, depending on the motors, wheels, battery size and tires; Edmunds got 330 miles from a 2022 model in a real-world Edmunds EV Range Test. And when it's time to tow, the Rivian can also pull up to 7,700 pounds. The R1S hasn't changed much since its debut, so when shopping, think about how much range you'll really need. That will help determine what battery size to target. The R1S isn't cheap, even used, and if you just need an electric SUV to handle routine family driving, a new Kia EV9 costs less and offers better on-road performance.

EPA-estimated range: 274-352 miles

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Average price: $63,612

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.