Ella Langley's 'Loving Life Again' solves a mystery

The new track from Ella Langley unexpectedly shines some light on why she took time off the road back in August.

"Loving Life Again" was written with ERNEST and Devin Dawson after a short sabbatical in her home state.

"Last year, I just kind of lost my mind a little bit," Ella says in a news release. "My imposter syndrome kicked in. My life was moving faster than ever. All my dreams were coming true, but I felt sad for some reason, and just that in itself was frustrating. ... I never cancel anything, maybe one or two shows the whole time, and I ended up canceling two weeks worth."

"So I did that, I came back here," she continues. "I closed on my first house here in Alabama coincidentally right around the same time, and I really just got to be back home with my family. I got to grow my relationship with my faith. When I looked in the mirror I looked like myself again by the end of those two weeks."

“Looks like I'm back to [loving] life again" was Ella's answer one day when ERNEST asked her how she was doing.

"Loving Life Again" arrives with a music video Ella shot barefoot at her grandpa's piano in a field in Alabama. It's the latest preview track of her second album, Dandelion, which drops April 10.

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