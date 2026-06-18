Enjoy Eric Church's July Red Rocks shows from the comfort of home

If you couldn't get tickets to Eric Church's three sold-out concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July, there's now a way for you to see the shows.

All three nights will stream live on the concert platform nugs; each show is expected to be completely different, though they all celebrate the 20th anniversary of Eric's time as a recording artist.

The July 6-8 livestreams are on sale now and are available individually or as a set. HD versions go for about $25 each or $60 for all three, while 4K quality will be $30 each or $75 for the package. Members of Eric's Church Choir fan club will get a $10 discount.

You can find complete info at nugs.net.

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