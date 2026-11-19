Enjoy the warmth while we have it

DAYTON, OH — Temperatures continue running significantly warmer than normal across the Miami Valley. The average high temperature this time of year is 52 degrees.

We made it to the mid-60s today, and I expect that to continue through at least Saturday. Cooler air will start to arrive Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A cold front will swing through Sunday, bringing the chance for showers. Rain won’t amount to much, with most areas seeing .25″ or less through Sunday night. Colder air begins arriving Sunday night into Monday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Next week, we’re looking at a much cooler pattern taking hold.

We’ll only see high temperatures in the 40s Monday through at least Thanksgiving day. As of now, the forecast looks dry for the most part.

©2026 Cox Media Group