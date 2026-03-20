Eric Church books dates beyond the Free the Machine Tour

When Eric Church wraps his Free the Machine Tour April 11 in Tampa, those won't be his last shows of the year.

The Chief has added close to 10 fairs, festivals and special events to his schedule, starting with Trombone Shorty's 40th Birthday Concert April 25 in New Orleans. He's also booked to play Alan Jackson's final touring show June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

You can check Eric's full schedule online, with 2026 dates now set to wrap Aug. 28 in New Brunswick, Canada.

If you happen to be going to the April 4 show in Charlotte, Eric and tour mate Ashley McBryde have planned something special. There will be a Church Choir x Trybe fan club gathering that Saturday at The Daily prior to the Spectrum Center show.

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