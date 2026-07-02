Extreme heat and air quality alerts issued

DAYTON ,OH — The heat wave continues across the Miami Valley. It has been another day of 90s with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees. The heat persists into Friday. An extreme heat warning is in effect through 8PM Friday evening.

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Air quality is starting to suffer with this hot, stagnant weather pattern. An Air Quality Alert has been issued and will last through Sunday night. Several factors will contribute to lower air quality over the coming days. Ground level ozone due to car exhaust reacting with sunlight, western wildfire smoke drifting in, and the expectation of firework smoke all will lead to decreased air quality between now and Sunday night.

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We’ll have some shower and thunderstorm chances both Friday and Saturday. Rain would be great to give us some temporary relief from the heat. A few of the storms could turn strong to severe, so remain alert for quickly changing weather conditions both Friday and Saturday.

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