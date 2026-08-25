False fall exits Miami Valley; summer heat returns

DAYTON, OH — It’s been another day of cool temperatures in the morning and mild, but below-average temperatures in the afternoon.

We started the day at only 54 degrees. That is likely to be our coolest temperature for at least the next 7 to 10 days. Summerlike numbers are about to make a comeback.

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The dip in the jet stream that supplied the Miami Valley with cooler-than-normal air is being replaced by a ridging pattern.

This always brings a return to warmer than normal conditions.

By this weekend, we’ll see high temperatures returning to the middle 80s. We’ll be right around the 90-degree mark Monday and Tuesday.

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How long the hotter weather sticks around is a bit uncertain. For now, though, the Climate Prediction Center is showing the Miami Valley likely remaining warmer than average.

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