Feeling like spring next week

DAYTON — After what has been a cold and snowy winter, the Miami Valley will enjoy a break from the cold next week. The warming trend started today.

Tomorrow, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s. We’ll likely hit 50 degrees on Sunday.

The warmest weather is expected to arrive by the middle to end of next week. Currently, we’re forecasting 61 degrees for next Wednesday. That would make Wednesday the warmest day since January 9th.

Temperatures should remain near the 60 degree mark through at least Friday.

Rain chances look slim to go with the warmer days. The best chance for rain will come on Sunday, but this is mainly a south of I-70 event. Even south of 70, rainfall totals only look to be around .1″ or so.

Isolated showers may return by next Wednesday or Thursday. As of now, there are no major rain chances in the forecast.

