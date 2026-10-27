A few more day days before the pattern changes

DAYTON, OH — High pressure will keep the Miami Valley dry for a few more days. A mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures are expected through Saturday. Come Sunday, the ridge of high pressure that has been parked over the eastern part of the country starts to break down, and that allows the next round of weather systems to start marching in from the west.

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The first chance of rain arrives on Sunday. Models are still differing a bit on the timing and coverage of rain on Sunday, but I expect we’ll see at least scattered showers by Sunday evening.

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A slow moving area of low pressure may send a few more rounds of rain our way Monday and Tuesday. Timing out the specific rounds of rain is difficult to do with 6 days left to go before the rain gets here, but for now prepare for at least the chance of rain showers impacting your outside plans early next week.

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