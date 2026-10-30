Few showers this weekend, but big rain chances hold off for now

DAYTON, OH — We’re going to see moisture on the increase heading into the weekend. This should give us mostly cloudy or even overcast skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Even though we’ll have moisture, there are no stronger storm systems expected to take advantage of that and give us big chances for rain. We’ll likely be dry for the most part with just a few light showers here or there.

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For Halloween on Saturday, expect a cloudy day with a slight chance of very light rain showers. Any rain that forms should be isolated and not long lasting. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but I’d keep an eye on the radar incase something heads your way. A very similar forecast is ahead on Sunday.

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The better rain chances hold off until next Wednesday or Thursday when a stronger area of low pressure moves in from the west. This should bring us the best chance for rain in over 3 weeks by that point.

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