Fire breaks out in tent outside MetLife Stadium after Jets game

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — A fire broke out Sunday night outside MetLife Stadium.

The fire started more than an hour after the Jets finished playing their home game against the Buffalo Bills, according to CNN Newsource.

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Police said the fire began inside a tent that was located outside of the stadium.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

No one was inside the tent when the fire began, and no one was injured.

The flames did not damage any other structures nearby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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