Fire chief, assistant chief killed in crash in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Two firefighters were killed in a crash in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

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Walnuttown Fire and Rescue said in a social media post that Fire Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Robert Shick died from injuries from a crash in Pennsylvania.

“Please respect the family and their space at this time,” the department said on Facebook. “Rest easy, chiefs, we got it from here.”

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CBS affiliate WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, reports that the two firefighters were operating a UTV when a sedan swerved and hit their vehicle.

They were returning from a search as part of a missing case when the crash happened, WHP said.

A man and a woman ran from the sedan, but the police arrested him.

Buck and Shick died from their injuries at Pennsylvania hospitals.

“Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick exemplified selfless service through their dedication as volunteers, answering the call to protect others without hesitation,” the Berks County Coroner’s Office said on social media. “In doing so, they paid the ultimate price in service to their community. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

WHP reports that the fire department is out of service until April 11.

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