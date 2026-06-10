Heat Advisory Issued: Heat index values soar past 100 as humidity levels rise

DAYTON, OH — The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Mercer and Auglaize counties through 8 PM tonight.

This is where the NWS has the highest confidence that heat index values will exceed 100 degrees between now and this evening.

Another hot day comes our way on Thursday as well.

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The actual temperatures across the region aren’t excessively hot. It’s the humidity that is making things worse. Dew point temperatures Wednesday afternoon reached into the low 80s in spots.

This level of humidity is worse than much of Florida. When it is this muggy, we cannot cool off as efficiently, so we feel hotter.

Actual temperatures of the upper 80s combined with dew points in the mid 70s to low 80s range produce “feels like” temperatures around 100 degrees.

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The same situation comes our way tomorrow. Heat, excessive humidity, and high heat index values as a result.

A cold front passes through on Friday, bringing much drier and slightly cooler temperatures.

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