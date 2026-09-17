Flash flood risk continues tonight

DAYTON, OH — As expected, it has been a day of very heavy rainfall across parts of the Miami Valley. Another round of flood-producing rains hit Mercer county this morning. They dealt with flash flood warnings for the second day in a row. Two day rainfall totals there have already passed 6 inches in spots, and more rain is on the way to parts of the Miami Valley tonight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A stationary front will provide the setup needed to get additional slow-moving, heavy downpours going tonight. This new round of storms will develop somewhere near or south of US-36 during the early morning hours on Friday. The line will then slowly work south through daybreak on Friday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

It won’t take much rain to cause issues. One hour flash flood guidance (the rainfall needed to cause flooding within one hour) is only 1.5 to 2 inches. We’ve already seen this happen each of the past two nights. If you live near rivers, creeks, or streams, remain aware of possible quickly rising water levels with any heavy thunderstorms that develop tonight.

©2026 Cox Media Group