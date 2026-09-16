Severe Thunderstorm Warning for some; Flood watch in effect through Thursday afternoon

DAYTON, OH — UPDATE @ 5 p.m.:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Preble and Wayne, IND until 5:45 p.m

We have the ingredients coming together for some very heavy rainfall in parts of the Miami Valley. A moisture-laden atmosphere combined with a stalled front will set the stage for scattered, but very heavy downpours.

Wherever these storms last for too long, flash flooding may develop.

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The flood watch includes Preble, Montgomery, Green counties, and points northward.

This watch will continue through at least 2 PM Thursday. Some spots within the watch area may see 2-4 inches of rain.

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While the potential is there for some very heavy rainfall totals, keep in mind that these totals will be localized.

Some areas may see 4 inches of rain between now and tomorrow afternoon. Some areas won’t see a drop of rain. It’s a boom-or-bust scenario with this chance for rain.

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