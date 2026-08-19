More heavy rain expected; Flood watch in effect through Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the Miami Valley through 10 AM Thursday.

Due to the incredible amount of rain that has already fallen this month, it won’t take much more to cause additional flooding.

If any location picks up more than an inch of rain within a three-hour timeframe, we may see localized flooding develop.

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Flooding is the main concern with tonight’s weather system. Fortunately, we don’t have much wind shear to work with to cause severe weather.

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Dating back to when recordkeeping began in Dayton in the late 1800s, this August is currently ranked as the second wettest all-time.

If Dayton picks up an additional .72″ of rain, this month will then be the wettest August ever in Dayton.

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