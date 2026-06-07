Former McDonald’s Manager who allegedly put fries in mouth before serving them appears in court

A former McDonald’s Manager who faces charges after allegedly putting French fries in her mouth before serving them to a customer appeared in court on Friday.

Former McDonald’s Manager who allegedly put fries in mouth before serving them appears in court

SOUTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts — A former McDonald’s Manager who faces charges after allegedly putting French fries in her mouth before serving them to a customer appeared in court on Friday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00 p.m., the customer in the situation, Hailey Coburn, became emotional in court as she requested a restraining order against the suspect, Kaylie Santos.

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But the judge denied Coburn’s request, claiming there was not enough evidence of physical abuse.

“There’s a viral video going around of her spitting on my French fries,” Coburn said in court. “I didn’t know about this until it got all over social media.”

Court documents indicate Santos and Coburn had been in a relationship for about two years.

Santos pleaded not guilty to two counts of distributing food with a harmful substance, our sister station Boston 25 News reported.

The next hearing is scheduled for the end of July.

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