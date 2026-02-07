Former World Series champ dies unexpectedly at age 34

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 14: Terrance Gore #0 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on October 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A former World Series champion has died at the age of 34.

Major League Baseball announced the death of Terrance Gore on social media Saturday.

They said that they were “shocked and saddened” over his passing.

Gore died unexpectedly due to complications from a procedure, according to Yahoo! Sports.

He played in eight seasons, 2014-2022, appearing in 112 games but batted only 85 times.

“A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014 to 2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets,” said MLB.

Gore stole 43 bases and made postseason rosters because of his speed.

“He was 5-for-6 in Postseason stolen base attempts and stole 324 bases in 11 Minor League seasons,” MLB said.

The Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Dodgers each honored Gore with social media posts.

Rest in peace, Terrance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEcWk3lapS — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 7, 2026

We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/qgZFkHRFSx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 7, 2026

The Dodgers express their sorrow over the sudden passing of Terrance Gore, a member of our 2020 World Series champions. We send our condolences to his loved ones. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 7, 2026

