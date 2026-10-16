Freeze watch issued for Saturday night

DAYTON, OH — A cold front has passed through the Miami Valley, and we’re seeing the result this afternoon. We have dropped to the 50s, and we’re going to get even colder over the weekend.

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Tonight, we’ll see lows falling to the upper 30s in spots. Frost isn’t expected tonight. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 30s, clouds, and breezy conditions. That will prevent frost from forming. Saturday night is a different story. We should be several degrees colder. Winds will be light, and the sky will be clear. That is a good combination for frost formation.

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After we drop to the low 30s Saturday night, we’ll begin a slow warming trend next week that takes us back to highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

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