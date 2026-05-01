Frost is likely tonight

DAYTON, OH — A frost advisory is in effect tonight across the Miami Valley. Even though it is May, it will be cold tonight. Widespread low temperatures in the low to mid 30s are likely.

Bring in or cover up any plants you don’t want damaged by cold temperatures.

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Frost is likely again Saturday night before temperatures start to warm a bit. Through the remainder of the 7-day forecast, we’ll only see lows in the 40s.

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More changes are ahead next week. Early indications are that next week will be wet with numerous chances for rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to bring the highest rain chances.

Storm Center 7 Interactive Radar

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