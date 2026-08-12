Garth Brooks is getting back to his Roots in Washington, DC

Garth Brooks' Blame It All on My Roots Tour (Courtesy Garth Brooks/Ticketmaster)

Garth Brooks will bring his Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour to the nation's capital as its fourth stop.

The superstar is set to play Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19.

All seats will be priced at $155 this time, with tickets going on sale Friday, Aug. 21.

The trek kicks off Thursday, Aug. 20, in Indianapolis, with a news release clocking demand for tickets there at 380,000 fans, with subsequent stops in Denver and Chicago each hitting the half-million mark.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.