Garth Brooks launches 'retro arena era' with Blame It All on My Roots Tour

Garth Brooks will kick off what he's calling the "retro arena era" Aug. 21-22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the start of the Blame It All on My Roots Tour.

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," he says. "The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

All tickets will go on sale simultaneously Friday, July 17, and will be priced at $154. There'll be both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There's an eight-ticket limit, with no presales or sales at the box office.

While subsequent shows have not yet been announced, the trek features the return of Garth's Drum Pod, which he introduced 30 years ago.

These shows will be the foundation for Killer Live, a "groundbreaking new approach to live recording," much like the 1996 tour was for Double Live, which boasts 25 million album sales.

Garth's already warmed up, having played Milwaukee's Summerfest June 16-17 before his sold-out show at London's Hyde Park June 27.

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