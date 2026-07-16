Ghost and Tommy take center stage in 'Power: Origins' ﻿teaser

Fans are getting their first glimpse of the upcoming Starz series Power: Origins. The prequel explores the early lives of fan-favorite characters James "Ghost" St. Patrick, Tommy Egan and Kanan Stark as they set out to make their mark in the New York City drug game.

The clip opens with young Ghost, played by Spence Moore, and Tommy, played by Charlie Mann, sitting in a car. “We came in this motherf***** to touch the sky brother," Ghost says. "I won’t let us settle for less.”

The two are then seen confronting a group of men before attacking them with bats.

“This moment right here is when we start dreaming. It’s about proving to ourselves that we can do this s*** on our own,” he continues, as the teaser cuts to a meeting with Kanan Stark, played by Mekai Curtis.

The clip then returns to Tommy and Ghost in the car. “This how legends get made," Ghost says. Tommy lets out a "whoo" before Ghost adds, “I don’t know if I actually believe all that s*** I just said, but it sounded so f****** dope coming out my mouth.”

Power: Origins is currently in production in New Jersey. The series picks up after the events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which drops its finale on Aug. 7.

The original Power starred Omari Hardwick as Ghost, Joseph Sikora as Tommy and executive producer 50 Cent as Kanan.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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