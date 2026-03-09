‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Charles in Charge’ actress Jennifer Runyon dies at 65

CALIFORNIA — Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in “Ghostbusters” and “Charles in Charge,” has died at the age of 65.

TMZ reports that her family shared the news on social media.

“This past Friday night, our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family,” they said in a Facebook post.

The family added that Jennifer Runyon will “always be remembered for her love of life, and her devotion to her family and friends.”

She famously portrayed a student receiving an ESP test by Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) in the 1984 blockbuster “Ghostbusters,” according to the website IMDb.com.

Runyon also starred as Gwendolyn Pierce for one season in the sitcom “Charles in Charge.”

She made her debut in the 1980 movie, “To All a Goodnight.”

Runyon also played Cindy Brady in place of Susan Olsen for the made-for-TV movie “A Very Brady Christmas.”

Her spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that Runyon died following a six-month cancer battle.

Erin Murphy, who starred as young Tabitha Stephens in the ABC sitcom Bewitched, paid tribute to Runyon on social media.

“So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer,” she said in an Instagram post. “Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you, Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

Runyon’s daughter, Bayley, paid tribute to her mother on social media.

“All of the best parts of me came from you. I would give anything for one more day together,” she wrote on Instagram.

Runyon is survived by her husband, Todd Corman.

