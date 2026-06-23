Go ahead and bedazzle your boots, 'cause Miranda Lambert's 'gotta keep groovin''

If you like the groove Miranda Lambert's been throwing down lately, there's more to come.

Though she hinted at it with "A Song to Sing," her duet with Chris Stapleton from July 2025, Miranda came right out and said it in "Crisco," which dropped in May: "Ain't we mixin' country and disco?"

She also spells it out in a new Instagram video, bellying up to the bar behind two bedazzled Crisco-esque cans: One says "country" and the other says "disco."

"Yeah I gotta keep movin', gotta keep groovin'/ 'Cause that song that's in my soul will carry me on down the road/ I gotta keep goin' till the going's gone/ Till it's gone, gone, gone," Miranda sings in the background.

The accompanying text confirms “Till the Going’s Gone” will drop on Friday, fueling fans' hopes there'll soon be a whole album to follow.

Miranda's most recent project was 2024's Postcards from Texas.

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