Golf with Riley Green ahead of the 61st ACMs in Vegas

The countdown is on for the ACM Awards' return to Sin City in 2026.

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will be back at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17. The show was last in Las Vegas in 2022.

We're also getting a preview of some of the big events leading up to the show.

ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends will take over Topgolf Las Vegas on

May 15, followed by ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach on May 16.

Presales for all the ACM events start Wednesday, before they go on sale to the public on Friday.

The 61st ACM Awards will livestream on Prime Video.

