Grammy-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson suffers stroke

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

ATLANTA — Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke.

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His representative said the singer is receiving medical care, according to our sister station, WSB TV, in Atlanta.

No additional details on Bryon’s condition are available.

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His representative also sent the following statement:

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers, and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

CBS News Atlanta says that Bryson has performed several times in Atlanta, including at the Fox Theatre.

He is best known for Oscar-winning songs associated with Disney in the 1990s, such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World.” The songs were from the animated films “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”

Billboard said that he sang several R&B classics including “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” and “I’m So Into You.”

We will continue to update this developing story.

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