Growing risk for severe weather Wednesday night; large hail, tornadoes possible

DAYTON, OH — We’re gearing up for two different risks for severe weather across the Miami Valley. The first chance comes this evening. An area of low pressure tracking toward the Great Lakes will spark off a line of storms.

These will likely be strongest across Indiana, but a few may be able to maintain their strength and bring an isolated severe weather risk eastward into the Miami Valley.

The greatest risk will come across northern and western portions of the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday brings the greater risk for severe weather. The SPC is including the western part of the Miami Valley in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Everyone else is included in the 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. All threats appear possible, including damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes between 11 PM Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Ingredients are supportive of severe weather. We will have the instability and wind shear needed for storms to turn severe. If there is a limiting factor, it will be the instability.

The very late arrival time of the storms, after 11 PM, will mean that instability is decreasing as the night goes on. The higher instability values will remain to our west in Indianapolis.

Regardless of the possible weakening trend, we still need to remain weather aware.

Have a way to get woken up by severe weather warnings, and know where you will go should those warnings come out.

©2026 Cox Media Group