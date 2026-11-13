Hard freeze likely tonight across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — After a cold day with temperatures in the lower 40s, we will trend even colder tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. A hard freeze is likely.

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Even though temperatures will be in the 20s. No freeze warning will be issued by the National Weather Service.

The growing season has come to an end; therefore, there isn’t a need for the National Weather Service to issue any frost or freeze alerts.

However, if you still have plants outside that you’re trying to keep alive, you’ll need to bring them inside tonight.

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The cold temperatures will be short-lived. By Monday, sunshine returns to the forecast and the next warming trend kicks in. We’re back to 60 degrees or warmer next Thursday and Friday.

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