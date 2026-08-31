Heat advisory in effect Tuesday and Wednesday

DAYTON, OH — Serious heat is on the way to begin the month of September. Our “fall preview” from late August with upper 70s for highs and lows in the 50s has quickly exited. It is being replaced with a very summer-like pattern of heat and humidity.

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Tuesday through Friday should all feature afternoons with highs in the low 90s. Humidity levels will be tropical with dew point temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This will produce heat index values at or above 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you must spend a lot of time outside.

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We’re also watching the end of the week for the possibility of thunderstorms. As the ridge of high pressure breaks down, thunderstorm complexes may race in from the northwest. These could produce severe weather, but it is too early for specifics. Check back as the week goes on and we dial in that part of our forecast.

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