Heat, humidity, and chances for storms through the holiday weekend

DAYTON, OH — The heat wave shows signs of breaking down heading into the weekend. Temperatures won’t be as hot as they were earlier this week, but they won’t be cool either. Highs on Saturday will be close to 90 degrees. Middle 80s on Sunday. Heat index values will still climb to the upper 90s, but we should avoid the heat index values of 105+ from earlier this week.

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Storm chances start to ramp up too. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats with any storms that develop. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. A second round of storms likely develops on Sunday.

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Air quality alert also remains in effect through Saturday night. The combination of ground level ozone, some wildfire smoke, and the expectation of firework smoke all are reasons for the expected lower air quality.

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