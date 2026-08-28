Heat wave to return to Miami Valley; Back in the 90s come Monday

DAYTON, OH — We’ve enjoyed a nice run of cooler-than-average temperatures across the Miami Valley, but that changes in a big way next week.

High pressure takes over in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. That will lead to temperatures heating up.

After a mild weekend, we’re in the 90s Monday through Friday of next week.

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Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be the two hottest days of the forecast. We’ll have actual temperatures around 92 or 93 degrees.

With humidity, it will feel more like 100. Start hydrating now ahead of this next round of big heat.

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Rain chances today through Wednesday are near zero percent. As the ridge of high pressure fueling this heat starts to break down late next week, storms will return.

As we often see, some of those storm clusters could be strong to severe. It is too early to talk specifics, but keep that in mind late next week. We’ll have more details as we get closer.

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