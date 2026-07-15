Heat and wildfire smoke on Thursday

DAYTON, OH — Most of the Miami Valley is under an air quality alert for Thursday for the liklihood of Canadian wildfire smoke leading to poor air quality across the region. The smoke is likely to be thickest north of I-70. That’s where folks may actually be able to smell the smoke in addition to seeing the haze in the sky.

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The sun will still be able to get through the smoke and lead to hot temperatures tomorrow. Highs again will reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. There won’t be much of a rain chance to cool us off.

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Showers and storms return Friday and Saturday with more chances into next week. Some spots may see over an inch of rain just this weekend alone.

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