Heavy rain, strong storms possible early this AM; widespread soaking rain today

Multiple rain chances this week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — A slow-moving cold front will be the main driver of the weather over the next few days.

Heavy rain and strong storms are possible very early this morning. But most will be sub-severe.

We will have chances of widespread rain over the next few days as fall-like temperatures return.

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Tuesday starts with just passing showers.

Washout conditions arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Widespread rain exists on Wednesday morning.

During the Tuesday night - Wednesday timeframe, 1-2 inches of rain may fall.

If too much falls at one time, we may see some localized flooding.

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Severe weather is not expected with this system.

Instability and wind shear parameters are not supportive of severe weather.

Great news!

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