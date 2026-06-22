Hey baby, let's go to Vegas: Tim McGraw returns to The Colosseum

Tim McGraw will be Live in Las Vegas for five performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall.

His Oct. 23-24 and Nov. 4, 6 and 7 shows follow his December 2025 run during the National Finals Rodeo.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker is set to kick off his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour July 9 in Bethel, New York.

He released the trek's namesake tune in May, along with "Song for America," which celebrates the 250th birthday of the U.S. on July 4.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.