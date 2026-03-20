'Hey Mississippi': Jackson Dean's love stars in his new music video

Jackson Dean's fiancée, Shannon Miscoll, is his co-star in the music video for his new track, "Hey Mississippi."

The latest cut from his forthcoming Magnolia Sage album, "Hey Mississippi" fits squarely in the Magnolia half of the record, which deals with the Southeast and the East Coast, while the Sage sections are centered in the West.

"Hey Mississippi" finds Jackson infatuated with a girl from the Magnolia State.

“I threw the title out and [producer] Luke [Dick] sang the first line, then I sang, ‘Mississippi, hey,'” Jackson says. “I thought about nursery rhymes like ‘Ten Tiny Turtles’ and ‘Frère Jacques’ that my mom used to sing to us – the repetition and alliteration. I loved the simplicity and wanted to replicate that with this song.”

His third studio album is set to arrive April 24.

Jackson's wife-to-be also appears in his recent "Wildfire" video. The two got engaged in January.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.