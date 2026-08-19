'Hillbilly Girl with the Blues' Lacy J. Dalton returns to Nashville

Country legend Lacy J. Dalton will celebrate her 80th birthday with a special birthday bash at Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley.

The rare Music City appearance by the '80s hitmaker takes place Thursday, Oct. 15, though her birthday is actually the 13th.

Jimmy Fortune, David Frizzell, Terri Gibbs, Michelle Wright and more are set to join her for the intimate acoustic evening that'll raise money for her nonprofit.

The Let 'em Run Foundation works at "preserving, rescuing, and finding sanctuary and homes for America's wild horses and burros." Tickets for the show are $25.

Lacy's string of country hits started in 1980, and includes singles like "Hard Times," "Hillbilly Girl with the Blues," "Takin' It Easy" and "16th Avenue."

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