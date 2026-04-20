The hits keep coming: Ella Langley's got a Morgan Wallen duet + a #1 album

If you've been trying to figure out what the "ICLYA" license plate at the end of the "Choosin' Texas" video means, it seems Ella Langley's just answered the question: "I Can't Love You Anymore" is the name of her new duet with Morgan Wallen.

"Ella wrote this song and sent it me about a month ago and I loved it," Morgan told Saturday's crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, before the pair debuted the song, according to Billboard.

"Sweet home & I Can't Love You Anymore with @morganwallen out Friday!" Ella later confirmed on her socials, adding photos from her home state stop on Morgan's Still the Problem tour.

The two will have plenty of chances to perform together again, with Ella set to join Morgan for eight more stops on the trek.

Meanwhile, Ella has another reason to celebrate: Her sophomore album, Dandelion, debuts at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, having moved 169,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

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